APD seeking new head of police reform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking for a new Superintendent of Police Reform. The position was created by Mayor Tim Keller back in March, and after only eight months the man appointed for the position is retiring.

Mayor Keller appointed Sylvester Stanley to fill the position, overseeing the academy, and handling discipline of officers for police misconduct. Prior to the appointment, Stanley had experience at multiple agencies. He was police chief four times, including in Isleta and Gallup, he also served at the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal behind the newly created position is to free up the chief’s time to focus on crime-fighting and officers in the field. Now, after only eight months, that position is open, Stanley is retiring at the end of the year. APD says Stanley was appointed as the interim superintendent with the goal of “building the roll.”

They say in the eight months he’s served, he’s been responsible for a complete overhaul of the academy bringing in new leadership and improving training practices. Sylvester’s position was posted earlier this week and the city says they’re launching a national search to find the right candidate.