APD releases preliminary use of force report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police shootings and use of force cases were up in Albuquerque last year. The Albuquerque Police Department released its preliminary annual use of force report on Thursday. It shows police had 920 use of force cases last year, a significant increase from 2019.

Of the 586 cases so far investigated and closed, 97% of them were found to be within department policy. In 2020, APD had ten officer-involved shootings, that’s up from eight the year before. According to the report, calls for service were on the decline before the pandemic. The report says longer wait times may have discouraged people to call in low-level issues which may have contributed to the decline.

The department also saw a 17% decline in arrests last year. They believe that is related to the state’s strict response to COVID-19. KRQE News 13 asked APD Chief Harold Medina for comment but he says he still needs to review the report. APD says the report will be updated and finalized once all 2020 force cases are completed.

Read the full preliminary report below: