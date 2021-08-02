APD hires 2 leaders to run the Police Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has hired two leaders from outside the department to run the Police Academy. Renae McDermott will be the new commander. McDermott has served as a supervisory special agent with the FBI, she was most recently the assistant director of the Training Division at Quantico.

They’ve also hired Dr. Jessica Hejny to be the department’s first curriculum development manager. She’ll develop courses for cadets.

“We have made a significant stride in the reform process by hiring two women who have extensive experience and the knowledge needed to move the Academy in the right direction,” said Superintendent of Police Reform Sylvester Stanley in a news release. “From past experiences, it was important we brought individuals to the department who had an outside perspective, we also learned that we needed to hire someone who could solely focus on developing the Academy’s curriculum which is why we developed the Curriculum Development Manager role. I was brought on through an innovative effort to focus on reform, discipline, and training and there has now been a complete overhaul of leadership at the Police Academy and the resources have been allocated to the appropriate areas, insuring our curriculum and training are in line with our continued reform efforts.”

APD says this is a step forward in their reform process.