Another lawsuit filed over abandoned oil, gas sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Land Office has filed a lawsuit against another oil and gas company over abandoned well sites. The suit claims Northstar Operating Company and its operators Cano Petro of New Mexico and Cross Border Resources, did not plug at least 11 oil wells in Chaves County and did not remove infrastructure, equipment, and debris.

The suit also claims the companies did not pay penalties for trespassing on state trust land after their leases expired in 2019. This is the 17th such lawsuit since the Land Office launched its accountability and enforcement program in November.