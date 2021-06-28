American Gypsum receives $500K in LEDA funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico gypsum company has received $500,000 in state LEDA funds to help them modernize. The Economic Development Department says American Gypsum will use the money for electrical and other upgrades at its Bernalillo County plant.

The company employs 140 people and owns a gypsum mine on the Zia Pueblo. They made wallboard like sheetrock. According to a news release from the department, the American Gypsum facility was built in the 1960s and the funds allow the company to extend the useful life of its gypsum plant, sustaining the long-term viability of its New Mexico operations, according to the news release.

The department says American Gypsum will invest a total of $22 million in the state over the next 18 months and purchase materials and supplies locally and hire approximately 50 construction workers for improvement work.