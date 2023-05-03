NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Allegations are flying as lawyers, regulators, and business operators navigate a possible acquisition of New Mexico’s largest energy supplier. The latest public spat revolves around alleged behind the scenes conversations that may have broken the law.

In 2021, the out-of-state company, Avangrid, and the local Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) proposed a massive merger. But that proposal was shut down by an old versions of the state’s Public Regulation Commission, the group that regulates utilities across the state.

However, the merger idea lived on. While some regulators and third parties – such as the non-profit New Energy Economy – expressed concerns over the proposed merger, Avangrid and PNM asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to weigh in.

In the meantime, the state’s Public Regulation Commission got an overhaul, swapping out five publicly elected officials for three appointed commissioners. Now, some have accused the new Public Regulation Commission and the electric utility companies of having illegal talks about merging.

“The PRC [Public Regulation Commission] is discussing other pending cases behind closed doors, and with certain parties (PNM) and without the input of other parties,” an analysis of records by New Energy Economy says. “This serial action by the PRC is unlawful.”

New Energy Economy is a non-profit that describes itself in part as working “to radically transform our energy systems.” The group is claiming that state regulators broke the law by leaving some people out of conversations regarding the merger. The Public Regulation Commissioners are supposed to be like legal judges, New Energy Economy says, and “are to avoid the appearance of impropriety.” But New Energy Economy claims regulators are working with the electric companies to move the merger forward – with conduct that is far from impartial.

KRQE News 13 called the Public Regulation Commission for comment on those allegations. As of publication, we have not heard back.

Avangrid did rebuffed the allegations. The energy company calls the allegations “inaccurate” and “totally incorrect.”

“In fact, those communications were entirely proper,” Avangrid said in a press release. And Avangrid says the discussions between the Public Regulation Commission and the energy companies “are not prohibited by the Commission’s rules.”

Avangrid goes further, claiming that New Energy Economy is part of some larger plan to have the government take over the electric grid.

“NEE’s [New Energy Economy’s] attempts to stall and ultimately kill the merger is part of a larger plan for a government takeover of New Mexico’s energy grid,” Joanie Griffin, an Avangrid spokesperson said in a press release. “We are hopeful the New Mexico Supreme Court will remand the case back to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and that the benefits the merger will bring to all New Mexicans can be realized.”

So, apart from the debate over proper – or improper – discussions, the larger debate is whether or not the merger will move forward. Right now, the issue is still in the hands of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

But the state could put the merger decision back in the hands of the Public Regulation Commission. In that case, the decision to merge or not to merge would fall to just two people appointed by the Governor, Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera and Commissioner James Ellison. The third commissioner on the three-person board has a history working for one of the third-party advocated in the merger case, so he said he would recuse himself from a vote on the merger if the Commission has the opportunity to vote on it.