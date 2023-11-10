ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Friday that Associate Chief Administrative Officer Bob White is retiring at the end of the month. White served for more than 40 years in government in New Mexico. He served as an Albuquerque City Councilor from 1979 to 1983. The city said he served with all eight mayors under the city’s current form of government.

In a news release from the City of Albuquerque White said: