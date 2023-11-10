ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Friday that Associate Chief Administrative Officer Bob White is retiring at the end of the month. White served for more than 40 years in government in New Mexico. He served as an Albuquerque City Councilor from 1979 to 1983. The city said he served with all eight mayors under the city’s current form of government.
In a news release from the City of Albuquerque White said:
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the city in many different roles throughout my career. I’m grateful to have been here for so many major milestones that have changed Albuquerque and set it on a path toward a great future. I appreciate that Mayor Keller gave me the opportunity to come back, after having been retired for 12 years, to contribute to his effort to make real progress in the city.”Bob White, City of Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer