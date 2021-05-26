Albuquerque to resume plastic bag ban in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will resume the enforcement of the Clean and Greet Retail Ordinance which curbs the use of single-use plastic bags in retail settings. The City reports that the Environmental Health Department will resume enforcement on August 1, 2021.

The ordinance was halted during the pandemic in an effort to protect frontline employees and customers. The ban was initially put into place on January 1, 2020. In June of 2020, the ban was extended indefinitely.

“We took the necessary steps in times of uncertainty to protect folks during the pandemic,” said Deputy Director of the Environmental Health Department Dr. Mark DiMenna in a press release. “With the strides we are making to return to a full re-opening, it’s important that we get back to sustainable best practices.

The ban includes single-use plastic bags used to carry products from retailers. This includes compostable bags and all plastic bags that are less than 2.25 mils thick.

Businesses cans offer substitutes such as paper grocery bags or other reusable plastic bags that are at least 2.25 mils thick or customers can bring their own bags from home to carry their groceries and purchases. The ordinance does not apply to food service establishments.