Albuquerque to reconsider rules for parking permit zones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque is pressing pause on a parking permit zone near the bosque while they reconsider the city’s rules. The zones are typically set up in neighborhoods like the University of New Mexico area, where parking is at a premium, and the city wants to make sure residents can find parking.

Recently, neighbors in the North Valley, near the Rio Grande Nature Center, had a permit zone approved for their streets along Trellis Drive and Decker Road. City Councilor Isaac Benton says the neighbors and the city followed the rules when approving the zone. However, he is worried the move could limit access to the bosque.

“There’s a concern that this would keep snowballing in this one particular area, where there will be no on-street parking left, and then it’s like, if you want to go to the bosque, you have to find another place to go,” said Benton.

The council voted to hold off on enforcing the permit zone or establishing new zones for six months until they can reconsider changes to the city’s parking ordinance.