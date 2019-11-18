Albuquerque reviewing changes to Integrated Development Ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There’s a new push to make changes to some Albuquerque zoning rules.

The Environmental Planning Commission is reviewing proposed amendments to the city’s Integrated Development Ordinance. The planning department is reviewing whether to approve liquor and cannabis sales in certain areas.

“Having folks come to the table and talk with us about it certainly helps us understand what the public is wanting and needing more information about as we go through the process,” said Planning Director Brennon Williams.

Councilors will review the recommendations over the next couple of months and decide on any final changes before a vote.