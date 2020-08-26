Albuquerque Police Officer speaks at Republican National Convention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police officer who gained national attention when he adopted a heroin-addicted baby off the street, addressed the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

“I think we are fortunate, America, to have a president who cares deeply for the downtrodden and who works tirelessly to find solutions,” said officer Ryan Holets.

Holets made headlines in 2017. While on patrol, he met a pregnant homeless woman addicted to drugs and agreed to take in her baby along with his own five young children. Tuesday night, Holets praised President Trump’s policies restricting the prescription of opiates which he says has led to a drop in overdose deaths in the hardest-hit states.

