Albuquerque officials to provide update on vaccination efforts, new resident recruitment campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque officials will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 to provide updates on vaccination efforts and mask guidelines. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.
The City’s Economic Development Director Synthia Jaramillo will also be discussing the work to support economic recovery including results from a city campaign, “Home for Life”, to draw new residents to Albuquerque.