Albuquerque officials propose sanctioned encampments for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local officials are advocating for designated homeless camps. Albuquerque City Councilor Diane Gibson and Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley are leading the effort.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that they are proposing permanent encampments where the homeless can sleep, shower, and use the bathroom. These encampments won’t be able to be taken down by law enforcement.

The officials say this could be a better alternative to the homeless sleeping on the streets. According to the Journal, Gibson came up with the idea since she and O’Malley started working on the Tiny Home Village.

Gibson told the Journal the sanctioned encampments would be similar environment but with a lower capital investment.

