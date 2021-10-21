Albuquerque mayoral campaign financing numbers released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent reports show how much money each campaign has received and is spending, to attract votes. Mayor Keller is the only candidate to receive public financing, which he got back in July.

That means he can use about $600,000 in public money, but the campaign cannot accept further contributions. Gonzales was denied public financing and has since solicited private donations. So far he has raised nearly half a million dollars.

Meanwhile, Eddy Aragon, who is also privately financed, has raised about $111,000. Keller has far outspent the other two, with $350,000 going towards advertisements. Gonzales has spent about $180,000, and Aragon has spent a little more than $50,000.