Albuquerque mayor unveils budget for fiscal year 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year. Public safety accounts for more than 45% of the total spending with nearly $327 million from the general fund. With some of that money being side aside to increase manpower at the Albuquerque Police Department to 1,100 police officers. Right now, there are about 1,000 police officers.

The mayor also wants $3 million in LEDA funds for attracting businesses to Albuquerque and $4.7 million to operate the Gateway Center for the homeless. The spending plan still needs city council approval.