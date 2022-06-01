ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed the city’s $1.4B budget at the Gateway Center. The new budget appropriates more than $4M to operate the 24/7 homeless center. “The vision is that this is 100% utilized. How it’s utilized and what fashion and what sequencing. That’s what we’re working out going forward. But a lot of that does take funding and we knew that when we bought this facility,” said Mayor Keller.

The budget also includes a 5% raise for city workers, along with other employment incentives. More than $250M will go to the police department, which councilors hope will fill vacancies and better retain officers and other employees.

Also included in the budget is funding for a medical respite center and sobering center. $250,000 will also go to sponsor Planned Parenthood of New Mexico.