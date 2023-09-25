ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has appointed a new chief of staff. Veronica Martinez will now manage the daily operations of the mayor’s office.

Martinez has experience in government and has been recognized for her executive director and leadership role at New Mexico Sol, a non-profit running club. She has been formally recognized by FBI Director Christopher Wray for her community service.

Martinez also has experience in management, business planning, and sales, according to the City of Albuquerque. Martinez is also a Board Member of the New Mexico Activities Association Foundation, which helps provide scholarships to New Mexico students.