Albuquerque mayor announces bid for re-election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced his plan to run for a second term. Keller touted the city’s response to the pandemic as a big accomplishment of his first term and says he will continue the efforts if re-elected. He says his campaign will also focus on climate change, social injustice, racial equity, and public safety. The election is on November 2.

“We are poised to come out of the pandemic stronger and safer with thousands of new good-paying jobs for working families; revitalized public safety efforts; and taking on homelessness, which has been exacerbated by COVID, in a real way. That’s on top of our nationally-leading sustainability efforts, our innovative new safety department, and our commitment to social justice, equity, and inclusion. Now that we’re finally going in the right direction, it’s time to hit the accelerator, not go backward—and that’s why I’m running for re-election,” said Mayor Keller in a news release.