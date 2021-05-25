Albuquerque looking for input on Rail Trail design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s plans for a ‘Rail Trail‘ is still in the works. It would include a mile-long pathway along the railroad tracks between the Rail Yards and Lomas. The city wants to hear from people on how to make the project a success.

“We’re really excited about this as an anchor for our redevelopment strategy,” said CABQ Metro Redevelopment Manager, Karen Iverson. After years of conducting studies, the City of Albuquerque said they’re ready to move forward with the so-called Rail Trail. It would be a multi-modal path alongside the rail tracks in downtown that stretches from Lomas to the Rail Yards.

The city said the trail could help connect people to local businesses, hotels, and entertainment spots. “This area has just been abandoned and underutilized and we can really create this vibrancy with this multimodal path,” said Iverson. But according to the city, it won’t just be a mile-long path.

Drawing inspiration from places like Miami, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Boston, our rail trail would be a place where people walk by large pieces of art, visit pocket parks, and maybe even grab a drink from a brewery under the overpass. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Albuquerque local Paulina Gonzales.

Residents said Albuquerque needs more things to do for locals and tourists and believes this would be a great addition to the city. “I think it would be very inviting,” said Gonzales.

For now, the city is looking for input on what the public envisions the plans to look like. “This corridor has so many layers of our community’s history, it has the rail line, it has Route 66, it has the El Camino Real, it runs right through here,” said Iverson. “There’s so many opportunities to bring the community out and share our collective story and our visions for the future.”

The city is meeting with nearby property owners and neighborhood associations for their ideas. They plan on scheduling public meetings in the future. The city allocated $5 million for the project.