Albuquerque lawmaker opts out of running for reelection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Debbie Armstrong has decided against running for reelection, saying Tuesday that she wanted to focus on her family and other projects. The Albuquerque Democrat has served four terms in the House of Representatives and is the chair of the chamber’s Health and Human Services Committee. She has played a role in expanding health care and prescription drug coverage during her tenure.

Armstrong pointed specifically to the state’s recent passage of legislation to legalize cannabis for recreational use and a new law that provides a legal pathway for terminally ill patients to choose when and how they die.

“I can’t thank enough my incredible constituents and supporters who have supported me and these important initiatives over the years and who shared my vision of a state where every New Mexican can get access to the quality healthcare they deserve,” Armstrong said in a statement.

Armstrong was first elected in 2014 to represent a district that includes parts of central Albuquerque and the North Valley.

Her decision not to run again comes amid the once-a-decade process of redrawing political maps. A seven-member Citizen Redistricting Commission is reviewing and vetting redistricting maps for the state Legislature, which can adopt recommendations or start from scratch.