ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Democratic lawmaker Christine Trujillo resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives earlier this year, a young Democrat has been assigned to the seat. Billing herself as “the first Gen-Z democrat in the New Mexico State Legislature,” Christina Parajon will represent House District 25, centered around San Mateo Boulevard and I-40.

Parajon was chosen by the Bernalillo County Commission. They selected her from a pool of seven candidates and chose her on a 4-to-1 vote – Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada was the dissenting vote.

Parajon has a degree from Harvard and a master’s degree in business and economics. She recently served in a leadership role at a COVID-19 isolation hospital during the pandemic and worked as a project lead with Albuquerque’s Gateway Center.

Parajon will hold the seat at the Roundhouse until December 31, 2024. Then, the seat will be up for grabs via an election.