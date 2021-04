ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque is trying to crack down on speeding with a new campaign, “Speeding has a Name“. The campaign was originally introduced by City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

The goal is to educate people about the potential impact speeding has by putting a name and face to it and identifying the people killed by speeders in Albuquerque in a very public way. The City is reminding people that if you see anyone excessively speeding to call 242-COPS.