Special agent in charge of Albuquerque FBI retires after 25-year career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division is retiring after a career of more than 25 years effective Saturday. According to a news release, James Langenberg, has been with the Albuquerque Division since August 2018.

“It has been an honor and a privilege serving as the special agent in charge of the Albuquerque Division,” Langenberg said in a news release. “Throughout my career, I have focused on the people, the partnerships, and the mission. The entire FBI team enabled me to succeed in New Mexico, and I will be forever grateful for their enduring support.”

The Albuquerque FBI Division reports over the past two years Langenberg focused on mitigating national security threats like preventing terrorist attacks, securing America’s national secrets through a counterintelligence program, and addressing domestic and foreign cyber threats. Langenberg said during his tenure, the FBI also has helped reduce crime through its Violent Crime and Gang task forces and the Division’s new Guardian squad that reportedly tracks information about possible threats and shares intelligence with local, state, tribal, and federal agencies.

Before he was appointed the head of FBI operations in New Mexico, the FBI Albuquerque Division reports Langenberg served as the chief of the External Audits and Compliance Section in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters. He entered on duty with the FBI in 1996 and was initially assigned to the Albuquerque Field Office and investigated white-collar crime, counterintelligence, violent crime, and major offender matters. Langenberg was a member of the Albuquerque SWAT team, a certified sniper, and served as the associate division counsel according to a news release.

According to the press release, in 2001, Langenberg was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Office of Public and Congressional Affairs where he served as the FBI’s liaison to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Langenberg in 2002 was transferred to the Counterintelligence Division and became a charter member of the new Counterespionage Section.

By 2003, Langenberg is said to have transferred to the Omaha Field Office as a supervisory special agent for the counterintelligence program. The Albuquerque FBI Division states that in 2008, Langenberg was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office, where he was responsible for the office’s National Security Branch. Langenberg received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska – College of Law.