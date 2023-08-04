BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s local election is fast approaching. Now, the county clerk is encouraging community members to apply to become election officials.

“We highly encourage eligible residents to participate in this vital democratic undertaking by becoming an election official for the Nov. 7 regular local election,” County Clerk Linda Stover said in a press release. “Your active involvement ensures the integrity and efficiency of our elections, and your dedication is deeply appreciated by the community.”

To work as an election official, you need to be a registered voter in Bernalillo County. You cannot have family connections to anyone listed on the ballot, and you cannot be employed by law enforcement agencies, the clerk’s office says.

To learn more or apply to be an election official, you can go to the clerk’s website. You can also call 505-243-VOTE (8683).