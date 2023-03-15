ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is asking the state attorney general to look into two recent city projects, accusing Mayor Tim Keller’s administration of “potential criminal conduct.” The request is the latest escalation surrounding the purchase of indoor football turf used in Rio Rancho and a book about the city’s pandemic response.

Written by Councilor Louie Sanchez, the letter, in part, asks Attorney General Raúl Torrez (D) to investigate the city’s nearly $240,000 purchase of artificial turf used by the Duke City Gladiators indoor football team. Sanchez also questions “the handling” of roughly $70,000 used by the city’s “One Albuquerque Fund” to publish the book “City at a Crossroads.”

KRQE News 13 inquired with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration about the letter Wednesday morning. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Sanchez’s letter Wednesday before publication of this story.

Football turf

Representing parts of southwest Albuquerque, Louie Sanchez was among a group of city councilors who questioned Keller Administration officials about the turf purchase in a January 2023 meeting. At the time, councilors raised issues about turf’s use by a privately owned football team, the Duke City Gladiators, which plays outside of Albuquerque at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker first exposed the purchase in a November 2022 investigation. Barker’s reporting revealed the city was denied partial reimbursement for the project after a review by the state’s Department of Finance.

The city requested a $160,000 reimbursement for the turf via capital outlay funding. The DFA rejected the request, claiming “the proposed expenditure to purchase artificial turf violates the appropriation law” saying the turf is not being used in a public space and isn’t being used in Albuquerque. The DFA also cited a conflict with the state’s anti-donation clause, accusing the city of “proposing to purchase the turf to provide directly to a private entity.”

Citing the turf project, Sanchez accuses the Keller Administration of buying the turf with Albuquerque tax dollars. The turf, Sanchez says, “appears to have been given to a campaign donors’ football team located in Rio Rancho.”

A recent report from the Albuquerque Inspector General’s Office found the purchase violated the New Mexico Constitution’s anti-donation clause. The report in part recommends Albuquerque city officials attempt to recoup the $236,622.15 the city spent on the turf from Global Spectrum L.P., the operator of the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Albuquerque City Attorney disagreed with the IG’s recent findings. In a statement to the IG, the City Attorney said in part, “The purchase comports with the anti-donation clause and does not meet the definition of ‘donation’ as clearly establish in New Mexico law.”

City at a Crossroads book

Councilor Sanchez is also asking for the AG to investigate “the handling” of a recently published book, funded by the City of Albuquerque’s “One Albuquerque Fund.” The book, titled, “City at a Crossroads” was penned by Albuquerque journalist Joline Gutierrez Krueger.

The book is described as documenting the history of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Albuquerque and “how the city’s government and citizens came together to weather change.” City records obtained by KRQE News 13 show the city shelled out at more than $70,000 for the book.

“I do not think spending nearly a hundred thousand dollars of taxpayer money to pay a journalist and publish a book, which appears to be a marketing device regarding the Mayor’s response to COVID, is appropriate or legal,” Sanchez writes in his letter to AG Torrez. Sanchez also questions where the profits are going for the book’s sale, accusing the “One Albuquerque Fund” of functioning like a Political Action Committee.

The “One Albuquerque Fund” started in 2019. According to a news release announcing its launch, the fund is considered “a tax-exempt 509(a)(3) supporting organization for the City of Albuquerque.”

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.