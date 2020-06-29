Albuquerque City Councilors to discuss sick leave, pay hikes for certain workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Albuquerque City Councilors will vote on ordinances that would provide sick leave and pay hikes for workers. The Paid Sick Leave Resolution is directed toward employers with fewer than 500 employees in jobs with high public contact.

It would give emergency paid sick leave benefits to workers who may not be able to work because of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Emergency Premium Pay Ordinance is meant to help essential employees who make $15 or less an hour, giving them at least an extra $3 per shift.

The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce has argued this would be too costly for businesses just trying to get back on their feet. A third bill would require essential businesses to provide personal protective equipment to its employees.

