Albuquerque City Councilors to consider allowing new neighborhood associations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years on hold, the city may be ready to start letting new neighborhoods association spring up in Albuquerque. It comes after years of fights over power and control. Back in 2017, the city stopped allowing any new neighborhood associations, after a downtown neighborhood tried to rope in homes from another existing association.

Some possible new rules would prevent that. “It’s time that we go ahead and make sure that we push this forward so that we can start getting neighborhood associations to where they can apply again, where they can build a community that they can do things in conjunction with the city so that we can make things happen together,” says District 4 City Councilor Brook Bassan.

Albuquerque has nearly 100 neighborhood associations. In 2017, some of the neighborhood disputes got so bad, people were creating multiple associations within nearby neighborhoods. Four years later, city council is weighing a new set of rules.

Any future neighborhood association would have to be more than 15-acres but less than one square mile. A new association wouldn’t be allowed to overlap any other recognized association. An association would also have to give members at least a week’s notice before any type of vote is held.

“In different areas of the city, you have different neighborhoods that may not be exactly the same as just a whole blanket of opportunity or lack of opportunity as well. So I think it’s really important that we make sure communities can get together so that their voices can be heard and their needs can be met by us as city officials and the City of Albuquerque,” Bassan says.

If an association was already established before October 2017, it will remain a recognized association once the new ordinance goes into effect. The new ordinance will be introduced when the council returns from its summer break in August.