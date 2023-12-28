ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four Albuquerque city council members will be sworn into office at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Councilor elect Joaquin Baca, Nichole Rogers and Daniel Champine along with councilor Brook Bassan will take their oath of office.

Joaquín Baca – District two; covers downtown, old town, parts of UNM campus and the valley east of the river. Baca will be serving his first term.

Nichole Rogers – District six; covers southeast heights, UNM campus, Nob Hill and the international district. Rogers will be serving her first term.

Daniel Champine – District eight; covers far northeast heights and foothills. Champine will be serving his first time.

Brook Bassan – District 6; covers the northeast heights. Bassan will be serving her second term.

The public is invited to attend the swearing in ceremony followed by a reception. Parking for the event will be available at the convention center and under Civic Plaza. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here, or call (505) 768-3100.