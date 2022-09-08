ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will take up redistricting the nine city council districts at their next meeting. The item was up for final action Wednesday night, however, after a long meeting, they decided it was best to wait to let the public weigh in.

City councilors are required to come up with a new map after the census every ten years. They are tasked with adjusting boundaries based on population increases among other changes. Right now, District five is too large.

The map then adjusts other districts. That includes moving District Two further into the west side. A few councilors also proposed other alternatives they want to be considered. For example, Councilor Pat Davis is pulling for a map that would make the International District its own city council district.