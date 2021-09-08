Albuquerque City Councilors set to decide on speed cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are expected to vote Wednesday night on speed cameras. The city has said cameras would be similar to the Rio Rancho speed vans.
They would be placed at intersections with high crash rates. The fine would be $100. This is a developing story.