ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Pena say the need to replace the city’s Zero Fares Bus Pilot Program is urgent. “We understood that there was some drug use on the bus. I mean people using fentanyl on the bus we were on. Fentanyl at one of the stops that we made,” said Lewis.

The two rode the bus today from the northwest park and ride to the Alvarado Transit Center. They are proposing a new plan that would require passengers to have a bus ride pass to ride for free. Those interested would have to submit an ID and application for the pass. It would cost everyone else a dollar.

It would be a replacement for the zero fares program which makes city buses free for everyone. Council Pena says their legislation would be a good alternative. “To kind of identify who’s riding the bus so if there are those outliers, so we can find out who they are and make sure everyone else gets to ride the bus safely, ” said Pena.

The legislation is up for final action at the November 7 meeting. There is no word on if they have enough votes for the legislation to pass.