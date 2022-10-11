ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation.

The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on runoff elections.

If approved by councilors, it wouldn’t go into effect until the municipal elections next year. Similar legislation was brought up in 2019. Councilors did not pass it then because it was too close to election day, and they didn’t have enough time to educate voters about the system.