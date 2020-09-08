Albuquerque City Councilors propose $10M for small business grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque City Councilors are pushing to give more of the city’s federal relief money to local businesses. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Brook Bassan and Trudy Jones are sponsoring legislation to use $10 million of the city’s federal CARES Act coronavirus money for small business grants.

This is about three times the amount of money Mayor Tim Keller has allocated in his proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. The city received $150 million in April in federal CARES Act funds and has spent about one-third of the money.

The Journal reports that includes about $1.8 million in financial assistance to nonprofits, businesses, and arts organizations that was distributed before June 30 which is the end of the 2020 fiscal year. The federal funds do have restrictions as to how they’re used.

Some of which has also gone toward personnel costs such as first responders and other employees working to address COVID-19. The Journal reports that Jones says the city hasn’t provided enough support to businesses during the pandemic.

The proposal would allow the $10 million to go toward grants for businesses that have 50 or fewer full-time employees or the part time equivalent that have experienced hardships resulting from COVID-19. The proposal is set to be introduced during Wednesday’s meeting.

