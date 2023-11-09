ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors struck down a measure that would have fast-tracked the creation of city-run homeless camps. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn’s proposal was in response to the recent court injunction that prevents the city from clearing out homeless encampments without being able to guarantee shelter beds.

Fiebelkorn pushed to get rid of the appeals process for Safe Outdoor Space permits so permitted camps could start operating right away. She said this would have allowed the city to set up its own camps and redirect homeless people there instead of public places. “I think it behooves us all to provide some alternatives that folks have somewhere to go so we can protect our parks our open space, our alleys, our arroyos,” said Fiebelkorn.

Other councilors raised concerns that it would eliminate a critical part of the process allowing neighborhoods to challenge the location of a safe outdoor space. Fiebelkorn’s proposal failed 5-4.