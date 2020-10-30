Albuquerque City Councilors introduce paid time off bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to soar, a pair of Albuquerque city councilors are pushing for another law to guarantee workers paid time off. The discussion around paid time off isn’t new for the city of Albuquerque.

Now with the pandemic, City Councilors Lan Sena and Pat Davis argue it’s even more important. “This proposal ensures workers have access to paid leave and gives businesses the flexibility to provide it in a way that works best for them,” says Davis.

Unlike past bills, this will focus on paid time off rather than sick leave. Councilor Davis says that leaves it up to the business and their employees to determine how to use that time.

“Now that we are in a public health emergency, we are seeing how critical it is to stay at home when you are sick,” says Sena.

The city says this bill is similar to what the county has for people outside Albuquerque, where an hour of paid leave is accrued with every 32 hours worked. Councilor Sena says if passed, this bill would take effect in phases starting January.

Phase one will apply to businesses with 10-or more employees. A year later the law would apply to businesses with three or more workers. The bill will be introduced at the city council meeting on Monday.

