Albuquerque City Councilors discuss 2-cent gas tax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque City Councilors talked about a proposed gas tax Monday night but put off making a decision. The ordinance would charge an extra two cents per gallon for gas at the pump. That money would go into road infrastructure including bike lanes and sidewalks, areas the bill’s sponsor says need major work.

“We know that our roadway system that we’re behind the eight ball on it, specifically behind the eight ball with compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said City Councilor Isaac Benton.

Benton says the tax could bring in an extra $2 million for road funds. It’s back on the agenda next month. If city councilors approve it, the gas tax proposal would be left up to Albuquerque’s voters next year.

