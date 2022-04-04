ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors’ motion to override the mayor’s veto of the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance passed on a 6-3 vote. The city’s plastic bag ban will be lifted.

Each committee and council meeting on this issue so far has seen an outpouring of public comment, overwhelmingly pleading with the council to keep the bag ban in place. Monday night was no different, as many urged the council to keep the ban at least until an impact study can be completed.