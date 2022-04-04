ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors’ motion to override the mayor’s veto of the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance passed on a 6-3 vote. The city’s plastic bag ban will be lifted.
Each committee and council meeting on this issue so far has seen an outpouring of public comment, overwhelmingly pleading with the council to keep the bag ban in place. Monday night was no different, as many urged the council to keep the ban at least until an impact study can be completed.
“We asked Council to come to the table and work with us to find a productive path forward, one that works for businesses, residents, and helps us create a cleaner city. After tonight’s vote, we hope Council can move their attention to urgent priorities for Albuquerque like addressing crime and homelessness and creating opportunities for youth and working families.”–Ava Montoya, spokesperson for Mayor Keller’s office.