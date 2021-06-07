Albuquerque city councilors could hold override vote of gas tax veto

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton is expected to bring up a vote to override Mayor Tim Keller‘s veto of a proposed gas tax. City councilors approved sending a gas tax hike to voters. Benton says the proposed extra two cents per gallon could help the city work through a backlog of projects.

However, the mayor vetoed this. Monday night there is an item on the agenda calling for a vote to override that decision. They still have a few more items to get through before this is taken up. Six councilors would have to vote in favor of it to pass. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES