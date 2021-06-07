Albuquerque city councilors could hold override vote of gas tax veto

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton is expected to bring up a vote to override Mayor Tim Keller‘s veto of a proposed gas tax. City councilors approved sending a gas tax hike to voters. Benton says the proposed extra two cents per gallon could help the city work through a backlog of projects.

However, the mayor vetoed this. Monday night there is an item on the agenda calling for a vote to override that decision. They still have a few more items to get through before this is taken up. Six councilors would have to vote in favor of it to pass. This is a developing story.