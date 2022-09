ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors could have the final say on city-sanctioned homeless camps. The Albuquerque City Council passed a year-long delay on any sanctioned encampments on August 15. Mayor Tim Keller then vetoed that measure this week.

It is now back on Tuesday’s city council agenda where councilors could override that veto but they would need six votes. Unless a councilor flips they could have the numbers. The original moratorium was passed on a 6-3 vote.