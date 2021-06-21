Albuquerque City Councilors approve renaming street after late priest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council gave the go-ahead to rename a stretch of Coors Boulevard for a local priest killed in a crash. Father Graham Golden was hit and killed while pulling onto Coors while leaving a South Valley Abbey last month.

the name change could apply from Central down to the county line. The County Commission is also expected to weigh in. Since Coors is a state highway, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will have the final say.

