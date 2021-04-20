Albuquerque city councilors approve economic redevelopment projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque city councilors have signed off on supporting two development projects. One is the expansion of Bueno Foods which says it needs more freezer space to accommodate the growing demand for its chile products.

The city helped the company secure half a million dollars in state LEDA funding as well as $10 million in bond money the company will eventually payback. That project is expected to generate about 50 permanent jobs.

Meanwhile, city councilors also approved LEDA funding and bond money for Affordable Solar which plans to redevelop its facility near I-25 and Montogmery. The project is expected to create 70 high-paying jobs.

