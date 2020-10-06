Albuquerque City Councilor wants to use technology to stop speeding problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speeding, cruising, and drunk driving are just a few of the common problems along the Central corridor. Now, an Albuquerque City Councilor is hoping to tackle those driving issues with technology.

Crashes caused by speeders at Central and Tingley are seen time after time. Now, City Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping high-speed cameras and license readers will put a dent in the problem.

“It is illegal and it is noisy. It’s not only unsafe due to speed, but it’s a huge quality of life issue for people along Central Avenue corridor,” Councilor Benton said.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Councilor Benton mentioned he has been trying to work with Albuquerque Police for years to attack all the bad driving on Central. From driving while drunk to street racing, and just weaving and speeding in and out of traffic, Central is a hotspot.

Councilor Benton says he wants to set up high-speed cameras and license readers to help build cases against repeat offenders. “We may not be able to pull them over. We start to identify them and have evidence against them,” he says.

Deputy Chief Michael Smathers from APD addressed the city council Monday night saying he’ll start working on this request and believes it can help curb the problem. Councilor Benton also wanted to make clear, that this was not an attack on the low rider community that cruises along Central every Sunday.

Councilor Benton was not sure on specifics when asked if the video could eventually lead to civil citations like with the red like cameras, or booting the cars.

