ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Some drivers could catch a big break if the mayor decides to write off millions of dollars in red-light camera tickets.

This week, city councilors voted to give up on trying to collect $20 million in unpaid fines that stem from the red-light program that ran between 2006 and 2011. The city says collections dwindled in the past few years and they have not been counting on that money in the budget.

The mayor would need to sign off on the city council’s decision.