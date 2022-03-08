ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday night, the Albuquerque city council ended the ban on non-reusable plastic bags. The response on Tuesday was quick.

The ban went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, but was suspended through most of the pandemic. When it was brought back, many argued the ban is costly for businesses still struggling with supply chain issues.

Members of the public spent hours pleading their case during public comment.

“Plastic pollution is real. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away,” said Carol Chamberlain who opposes repealing the ban.

There were also those who were in favor of repealing it. “Please do repeal the plastic bag ban, which does nothing for our environment,” said Paul Gessing.

The council voted 6-3 to repeal the ordinance, enough to override a mayoral veto. Mayor Tim Keller expressed his disappointment saying no one wants to see plastic bags hanging from trees and blowing down the streets, and this ban is an important step to reducing litter.