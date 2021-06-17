Albuquerque city council votes against medical dispensary zone restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors shot down limits on where recreational cannabis businesses can set up shop. Mayor Tim Keller introduced zoning changes that would keep those businesses away from main streets like Central, as well as from religious institutions.

During a special meeting of the city council Thursday evening, councilors voted against those restrictions. Councilors argued medical dispensaries have been around for a long time and have not been a problem. Councilor Trudy Jones said local businesses she has heard from welcome pot shops as neighbors. “They believe this is not a harmful business, that it would increase the traffic and open our city back up again,” Jones said. The sale of recreational cannabis becomes legal next April.