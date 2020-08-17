Albuquerque City Council to vote on resolution to stop APD from receiving military equipment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and faith leaders gathered Monday to show support for a resolution that would stop Albuquerque Police Department from acquiring military equipment. City council is voting Monday night on whether to prohibit APD from participating in a program that lets them request items like bomb-resistant trucks and machine guns from the feds. City councilors Pat Davis and Lan Sena introduced the proposal in June.

“This resolution is to make it clear that we will not be participating in this program. We do not want militarized equipment that been on the battlefield in our streets,” said Sena.

Former President Obama stopped the program back in 2015 but President Trump recently brought it back and those behind the proposal are hoping to keep Albuquerque off the waiting list. Mayor Keller said in a press release that under his administration APD has not received any weapons from the program and that the city supports formally ending Albuquerque’s participation.

