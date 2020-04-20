Albuquerque City Council to vote on reimbursement of lost revenues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote on a resolution urging Congress to reimburse the city for lost revenues during the pandemic.

This aims to amend provisions of the CARES Act to allow for reimbursement to local governments as part of the federal government’s relief package. the City’s Department of Finance projects gross receipts tax revenues will drop nearly $26 million this fiscal year, a big hit to the operating budget.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Zoom.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources