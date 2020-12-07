Albuquerque City Council to vote on proposed paid time off bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council will vote on a bill that will give Albuquerque workers more time off work. The bill, backed by City Councilors Lan Sena and Pat Davis, focuses on paid time off rather than sick leave.

If approved, people employed in Albuquerque could earn one hour off for every 32 hours worked up to seven days total and would be applied in phases starting in January. Phase one would apply to businesses with more than 10 employees, and phase two would apply to businesses with three or more.

Councilor Davis says it’s up to the business and their employees to determine how to use that time. “This proposal ensures workers have access to paid leave and gives businesses the flexibility to provide it in a way that works best for them,” said Davis.

“Now that we are in a public health emergency, we are seeing how critical it is to stay at home when you are sick.” The virtual vote is available for the public to attend online.

Latest Local News: