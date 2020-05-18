Albuquerque City Council to vote on funding for nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We could soon know which non-profits and other groups will receive funding to help people in Albuquerque affected by COVID-19. Happening Monday, Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote on a resolution being brought forth by Councilors Diane Gibson and Lan Sena.

The City Council already voted to reallocate $1 million from the city clerk to be given to non-profits providing food, shelter, and health services for low-income residents impacted by the pandemic. Councilor Gibson says a committee last week reviewed a list of organizations that could receive the funding.

“The need is so great and so desperate on so many different fronts,” said Councilor Gibson. The public can stream the Zoom meeting Monday evening at 5 p.m. on YouTube.

