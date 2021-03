SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From kids doing remote learning, to adults working from home, state lawmakers said the pandemic has highlighted the need for broadband internet access in New Mexico. Now, there's a push at the Roundhouse to expand it. One proposal moving through the Roundhouse would create a central broadband division, trying to make sure every inch of New Mexico is covered.

"We have over 20% of New Mexicans who do not have internet access right now and if you go outside of our major population areas, our rural and remote places, it's 40% who do not have access," said Rep. Natalie Figueroa (D- Albuquerque).